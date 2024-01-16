Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 9.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that 2023 was, in many ways, a challenging year for the media industry. With the decline of traditional distribution channels such as physical media, movie theaters, and cable TV, content producers must shift their business models dramatically to adapt to the changing times.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) by analysts is $36.53, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 695.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of TME was 8.42M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME’s stock has seen a 5.86% increase for the week, with a 5.03% rise in the past month and a 40.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for TME’s stock, with a 26.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TME Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.86. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw 4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.