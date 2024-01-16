Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s (ERIC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ERIC stock has gone up by 2.98%, with a monthly gain of 8.92% and a quarterly surge of 28.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for ERIC stock, with a simple moving average of 19.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ERIC is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ERIC is $kr64.70, which is -$0.02 below than the current price. The public float for ERIC is 3.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of ERIC on January 16, 2024 was 12.09M shares.

ERIC) stock’s latest price update

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.14relation to previous closing price of 6.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that ODIDO selects Ericsson’s (ERIC) billing system to upgrade its billing Infrastructure. The system is a one-stop solution for billing, charging and convergent business operations.

ERIC Trading at 14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR saw -1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value -19.63, with -7.21 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.