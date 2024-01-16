Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTGT is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTGT is $42.38, which is $7.57 above the current price. The public float for TTGT is 25.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTGT on January 16, 2024 was 203.84K shares.

TTGT stock's latest price update

The stock of Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) has decreased by -12.23 when compared to last closing price of 39.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2024-01-10 that TechTarget on Wednesday agreed to combine with London-based events organizer Informa’s digital businesses in a deal to expand its portfolio and diversify revenue streams, the companies said on Wednesday.

TTGT’s Market Performance

TTGT’s stock has risen by 2.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.16% and a quarterly rise of 28.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Techtarget Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for TTGT’s stock, with a 10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $32 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TTGT Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTGT rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.93. In addition, Techtarget Inc. saw -0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from Kitchens Rebecca, who sale 750 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Feb 21. After this action, Kitchens Rebecca now owns 16,996 shares of Techtarget Inc., valued at $29,625 using the latest closing price.

BURKE ROBERT D, the Director of Techtarget Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $39.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BURKE ROBERT D is holding 1,300 shares at $47,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.55 for the present operating margin

+69.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Techtarget Inc. stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 6.04, with 1.81 for asset returns.

Based on Techtarget Inc. (TTGT), the company’s capital structure generated 220.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.83. Total debt to assets is 62.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.