Talphera Inc.’s (TLPH) Stock: A -0.11% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Talphera Inc. (TLPH) has gone up by 1.73% for the week, with a 17.57% rise in the past month and a 12.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.98% for TLPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for TLPH’s stock, with a -3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ: TLPH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TLPH is 16.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of TLPH was 126.09K shares.

TLPH) stock’s latest price update

Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ: TLPH)’s stock price has dropped by -11.86 in relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TLPH Trading at 15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.77%, as shares surge +12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLPH rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7935. In addition, Talphera Inc. saw 7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLPH starting from Angotti Vincent J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Dec 13. After this action, Angotti Vincent J. now owns 101,805 shares of Talphera Inc., valued at $7,268 using the latest closing price.

Angotti Vincent J., the Chief Executive Officer of Talphera Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Angotti Vincent J. is holding 91,805 shares at $7,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talphera Inc. stands at +2400.62. The total capital return value is set at -63.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 102.54. Equity return is now at value -57.87, with -37.07 for asset returns.

Based on Talphera Inc. (TLPH), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 21.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Talphera Inc. (TLPH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.