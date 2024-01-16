SYLA Technologies Co Ltd ADR (SYT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SYLA Technologies Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SYT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 68.72x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SYT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of SYT was 5.07K shares.

SYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SYLA Technologies Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SYT) has surged by 33.82 when compared to previous closing price of 4.17, but the company has seen a 39.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-10-11 that Tokyo, Japan–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2023) – SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, will be attending the ThinkEquity Conference on October 19, 2023, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York.

SYT’s Market Performance

SYT’s stock has risen by 39.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.50% and a quarterly drop of -12.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.09% for SYLA Technologies Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.99% for SYT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.62% for the last 200 days.

SYT Trading at 32.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.96%, as shares surge +33.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYT rose by +39.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, SYLA Technologies Co Ltd ADR saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.48 for the present operating margin

+14.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for SYLA Technologies Co Ltd ADR stands at +1.39. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.44. Equity return is now at value 5.07, with 1.11 for asset returns.

Based on SYLA Technologies Co Ltd ADR (SYT), the company’s capital structure generated 353.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 70.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 298.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 444.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, SYLA Technologies Co Ltd ADR (SYT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.