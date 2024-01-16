Sunpower Corp (SPWR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR)’s stock price has dropped by -9.22 in relation to previous closing price of 3.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-13 that Higher interest rates hurt the cost structure of the solar industry. Installers cut back on orders as demand plunged for installations late in the year.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPWR is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 8 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPWR is $4.41, which is $1.16 above than the current price. The public float for SPWR is 86.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.96% of that float. The average trading volume of SPWR on January 16, 2024 was 7.21M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR’s stock has seen a -18.03% decrease for the week, with a -26.64% drop in the past month and a -42.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.20% for Sunpower Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.22% for SPWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $4 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SPWR Trading at -27.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares sank -37.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR fell by -18.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Sunpower Corp saw -32.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Faricy Peter, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Mar 16. After this action, Faricy Peter now owns 177,458 shares of Sunpower Corp, valued at $99,686 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.52 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunpower Corp stands at +5.38. The total capital return value is set at -0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.98. Equity return is now at value -22.96, with -7.11 for asset returns.

Based on Sunpower Corp (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 100.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.