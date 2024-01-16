Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBUX is $113.14, which is $21.16 above the current price. The public float for SBUX is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBUX on January 16, 2024 was 7.77M shares.

The stock price of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has plunged by -1.03 when compared to previous closing price of 92.94, but the company has seen a -1.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that Long-term dividend stocks can be a great vehicle for producing strong capital growth for your portfolio. This is a big reason behind the popularity of “dividend aristocrat” stocks, or stocks with a more than 25 year track record of dividend growth.

SBUX’s Market Performance

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen a -1.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.29% decline in the past month and a 0.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for SBUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.30% for SBUX’s stock, with a -7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $107 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SBUX Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.81. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from KELLY SARA, who sale 250 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Dec 21. After this action, KELLY SARA now owns 47,434 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $23,750 using the latest closing price.

KELLY SARA, the evp, chief partner officer of Starbucks Corp., sale 250 shares at $104.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that KELLY SARA is holding 47,532 shares at $26,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.95 for the present operating margin

+21.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corp. stands at +11.47. The total capital return value is set at 33.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.