SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) has gone up by 25.96% for the week, with a -20.12% drop in the past month and a -84.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.56% for SVMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.62% for SVMH’s stock, with a -82.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) is 93.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SVMH is -1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SVMH is 3.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On January 16, 2024, SVMH’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

SVMH) stock’s latest price update

SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 46.21 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a 25.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that SRIVARU (NASDAQ: SVMH ) stock is heading higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the electric motorcycle company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

SVMH Trading at -62.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.87%, as shares sank -14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVMH rose by +25.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3596. In addition, SRIVARU Holding Ltd. saw -8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-503.99 for the present operating margin

-39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for SRIVARU Holding Ltd. stands at -582.05. Equity return is now at value 0.81, with 0.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.