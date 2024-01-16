Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for ANY is 13.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of ANY was 2.17M shares.

ANY) stock’s latest price update

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.25 compared to its previous closing price of 2.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-01-12 that Bitcoin penny stocks to watch this week. The post Best Penny Stocks To Buy?

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ANY’s Market Performance

ANY’s stock has fallen by -26.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 67.83% and a quarterly rise of 54.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.86% for Sphere 3D Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.98% for ANY’s stock, with a -1.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

ANY Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.93%, as shares surge +35.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY fell by -26.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6330. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp saw -41.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANY starting from Kalbfleisch Kurt L., who sale 10,070 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kalbfleisch Kurt L. now owns 67,939 shares of Sphere 3D Corp, valued at $15,637 using the latest closing price.

O’Daniel Joseph, the President of Sphere 3D Corp, sale 21,429 shares at $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that O’Daniel Joseph is holding 1,517 shares at $33,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1250.58 for the present operating margin

-421.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere 3D Corp stands at -3172.63. The total capital return value is set at -44.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.51. Equity return is now at value -103.95, with -97.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.