Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI)’s stock price has increased by 2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 2.55. However, the company has seen a -14.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-11 that Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) said it has started enrollment for a pivotal study of DeepView AI, utilizing its proprietary imaging technology for burn size and healing assessment. The study is a crucial step towards obtaining FDA marketing authorization for burn indication in 2025, the Dallas-based company said in a statement.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for MDAI is 7.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDAI on January 16, 2024 was 986.41K shares.

MDAI’s Market Performance

MDAI stock saw a decrease of -14.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.11% for Spectral AI Inc (MDAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for MDAI’s stock, with a -64.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDAI Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.69%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI fell by -14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDAI starting from DiMaio John Michael, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Nov 20. After this action, DiMaio John Michael now owns 2,481,908 shares of Spectral AI Inc, valued at $5,340 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value -9.54, with -8.69 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.