Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) Stock Experiences 38.15% Monthly Change

The stock of Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) has seen a 42.26% increase in the past week, with a 38.15% gain in the past month, and a -78.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.38% for SPEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.18% for SPEC’s stock, with a -70.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPEC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPEC is 1.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPEC on January 16, 2024 was 1.16M shares.

SPEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spectaire Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPEC) has dropped by -18.15 compared to previous close of 2.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPEC Trading at 22.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.56%, as shares surge +36.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPEC rose by +42.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, Spectaire Holdings Inc saw 44.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPEC starting from Semkiw Brian, who purchase 297 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Oct 25. After this action, Semkiw Brian now owns 1,715,528 shares of Spectaire Holdings Inc, valued at $661 using the latest closing price.

Mosolf Joerg, the Director of Spectaire Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Mosolf Joerg is holding 10,000 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPEC

The total capital return value is set at -3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -7.44, with -6.56 for asset returns.

Based on Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spectaire Holdings Inc (SPEC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.