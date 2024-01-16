Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, SWN stock has gone up by 2.04%, with a monthly gain of 14.92% and a quarterly surge of 6.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Southwestern Energy Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.54% for SWN’s stock, with a 15.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is above average at 1.51x. The 36-month beta value for SWN is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SWN is $8.04, which is $1.03 above than the current price. The public float for SWN is 1.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume of SWN on January 16, 2024 was 21.74M shares.

SWN) stock’s latest price update

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.32 in relation to its previous close of 6.72. However, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-12 that Turmoil in the Middle East, particularly in the Red Sea and Suez, sent crude prices on a wild ride.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SWN Trading at 5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 128.69, with 39.24 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.