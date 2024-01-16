SOS Limited ADR (SOS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) has dropped by -11.85 compared to previous close of 4.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-19 that The prominent digital excavator announced a buyout. It is purchasing two Bitcoin mining facilities for just under $180 million.

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SOS is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SOS is 299.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of SOS on January 16, 2024 was 185.98K shares.

SOS’s Market Performance

SOS stock saw an increase of -15.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.61% and a quarterly increase of -3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.66% for SOS Limited ADR (SOS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.93% for SOS’s stock, with a -11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOS Trading at -6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.28%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS fell by -15.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, SOS Limited ADR saw -15.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.51 for the present operating margin

-4.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited ADR stands at -88.14. The total capital return value is set at -41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.85. Equity return is now at value -45.37, with -40.88 for asset returns.

Based on SOS Limited ADR (SOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

In summary, SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.