Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA): A Technical Analysis

The public float for SNOA is 13.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOA on January 16, 2024 was 1.48M shares.

SNOA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) has decreased by -20.29 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-06-09 that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 44% on Friday after the company unveiled a product that could replace IV bags for some surgeries.

SNOA’s Market Performance

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has experienced a 1.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.09% rise in the past month, and a -75.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.14% for SNOA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.79% for SNOA’s stock, with a -75.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNOA Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.15%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOA rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1785. In addition, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.43 for the present operating margin

+33.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -38.81. The total capital return value is set at -48.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.09. Equity return is now at value -96.87, with -43.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.62. Total debt to assets is 5.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.