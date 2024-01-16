Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, SIRI stock has gone down by -4.58%, with a monthly decline of -1.70% and a quarterly surge of 13.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for SIRI’s stock, with a 17.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SIRI is $5.09, which is -$0.13 below the current price. The public float for SIRI is 621.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on January 16, 2024 was 12.56M shares.

SIRI) stock’s latest price update

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 5.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 operating and financial results on Thursday, February 1, and plans to hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SIRI Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc saw -4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Witz Jennifer C, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 28. After this action, Witz Jennifer C now owns 2,812,000 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, valued at $1,026,900 using the latest closing price.

Hickenlooper Robin S, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hickenlooper Robin S is holding 94,765 shares at $41,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.