Should You Invest in Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Now?

The public float for HOOD is 439.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.60% of that float. The average trading volume for HOOD on January 16, 2024 was 12.83M shares.

HOOD) stock’s latest price update

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has plunge by -5.89relation to previous closing price of 11.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-14 that Initial-public-offering advisor Renaissance Capital LLC sold all of its holdings in Airbnb and Palantir stock.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HOOD’s Market Performance

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has experienced a -7.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month, and a 18.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.11% for HOOD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HOOD Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw -13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 222,877 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Jan 08. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 3,497 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $2,737,732 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 250,000 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 41,134 shares at $3,001,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.