Should You Invest in Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Now?

The public float for RIVN is 668.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.58% of that float. The average trading volume for RIVN on January 16, 2024 was 35.52M shares.

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) has decreased by -3.89 when compared to last closing price of 18.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that 2023 was a rough year for the renewable energy and sustainable investing space. Across wind, solar, lithium and electric vehicle stocks, there was heavy selling.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN’s stock has fallen by -5.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.82% and a quarterly drop of -6.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Rivian Automotive Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.79% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.31% for the last 200 days.

RIVN Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.62. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc saw -23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,265 shares at the price of $17.08 back on Nov 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 173,030 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc, valued at $55,766 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc, sale 3,265 shares at $24.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 173,030 shares at $79,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.20. Equity return is now at value -43.52, with -31.76 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.