Should You Invest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NYCB is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NYCB is $12.40, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for NYCB is 708.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume for NYCB on January 16, 2024 was 9.65M shares.

The stock price of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has plunged by -1.48 when compared to previous closing price of 10.15, but the company has seen a -4.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-12 that HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m.

NYCB’s Market Performance

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has experienced a -4.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.32% rise in the past month, and a -5.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for NYCB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.07% for NYCB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

NYCB Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw -2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $9.84 back on Nov 02. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 70,416 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $108,207 using the latest closing price.

Davis Reginald E, the Sr EVP & President of Banking of New York Community Bancorp Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $12.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Davis Reginald E is holding 81,416 shares at $302,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 31.22, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Based on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the company’s capital structure generated 243.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.86. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.