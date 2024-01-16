Should You Invest in Macy’s Inc (M) Now?

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for M is at 2.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for M is $17.38, which is -$1.16 below the current market price. The public float for M is 272.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.79% of that float. The average trading volume for M on January 16, 2024 was 13.09M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

M) stock’s latest price update

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 18.62. However, the company has seen a -1.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Macy’s (M) concluded the recent trading session at $18.54, signifying a -0.43% move from its prior day’s close.

M’s Market Performance

M’s stock has fallen by -1.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.68% and a quarterly rise of 71.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Macy’s Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.42% for M stock, with a simple moving average of 23.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

M Trading at 12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.55. In addition, Macy’s Inc saw -7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Mitchell Adrian V, who sale 57,214 shares at the price of $14.63 back on Nov 24. After this action, Mitchell Adrian V now owns 78,386 shares of Macy’s Inc, valued at $837,172 using the latest closing price.

Griscom Paul, the SVP and Controller of Macy’s Inc, sale 1,212 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Griscom Paul is holding 14,727 shares at $14,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+39.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 17.96, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s Inc (M), the company’s capital structure generated 154.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Macy’s Inc (M) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.