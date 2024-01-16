Should You Invest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JPM is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JPM is $189.50, which is $20.45 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.86B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for JPM on January 16, 2024 was 9.57M shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 170.30. However, the company has seen a -1.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that For investors banking on some volatility in 2024, now may be a good time to consider rebalancing one’s portfolio. After all, the beginning of the year is often the time many investors consider the balance of their portfolios.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen a -1.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.31% gain in the past month and a 15.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for JPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for JPM’s stock, with a 14.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $190 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

JPM Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.18. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Lake Marianne, who sale 32,243 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Dec 12. After this action, Lake Marianne now owns 131,962 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $5,158,906 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $144.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 53,425 shares at $624,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 15.88, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.