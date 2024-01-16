Should You Invest in ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for ING is $16.02, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.38B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for ING on January 16, 2024 was 3.22M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has seen a -5.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.19% decline in the past month and a 5.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.17% for ING’s stock, with a 1.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ING Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.67. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw -7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 13.94, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.