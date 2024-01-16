Should You Invest in Gevo Inc (GEVO) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for GEVO is $4.21, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for GEVO is 230.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.24% of that float. The average trading volume for GEVO on January 16, 2024 was 4.83M shares.

GEVO stock's latest price update

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a -15.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that Gevo stock has been stagnant, and pessimism in the market has kept the share price suppressed, but I believe there are grounds to support a buy rating. GEVO operates in the renewable energy industry and is expected to experience strong momentum due to increasing demand for green energy generation. The company has the potential to make a substantial impact in the sustainable aviation fuel market, which is projected to reach $27 billion by 2032.

GEVO’s Market Performance

GEVO’s stock has fallen by -15.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.06% and a quarterly drop of -7.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for Gevo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.12% for GEVO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GEVO Trading at -18.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares sank -26.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1482. In addition, Gevo Inc saw -18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Shafer Andrew, who sale 24,978 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Dec 26. After this action, Shafer Andrew now owns 156,841 shares of Gevo Inc, valued at $30,723 using the latest closing price.

Nurmat Alisher K, the VP Accounting and Treasurer of Gevo Inc, sale 586 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Nurmat Alisher K is holding 104,919 shares at $627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -12.22, with -10.45 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gevo Inc (GEVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.