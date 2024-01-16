Should You Invest in Canoo Inc (GOEV) Now?

The public float for GOEV is 728.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.86% of that float. The average trading volume for GOEV on January 16, 2024 was 35.97M shares.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.47 in relation to its previous close of 0.21. However, the company has experienced a -14.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that 2023 was a rough year for the renewable energy and sustainable investing space. Across wind, solar, lithium and electric vehicle stocks, there was heavy selling.

GOEV’s Market Performance

Canoo Inc (GOEV) has experienced a -14.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.03% drop in the past month, and a -39.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.11% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.48% for GOEV’s stock, with a -57.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GOEV Trading at -23.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares sank -16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2384. In addition, Canoo Inc saw -21.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Ruiz Hector M., who sale 3,444 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Jan 04. After this action, Ruiz Hector M. now owns 284,100 shares of Canoo Inc, valued at $792 using the latest closing price.

Ruiz Hector M., the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of Canoo Inc, sale 912 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Ruiz Hector M. is holding 287,544 shares at $228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

The total capital return value is set at -151.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.09. Equity return is now at value -179.81, with -72.27 for asset returns.

Based on Canoo Inc (GOEV), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 14.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 405.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.