Should You Invest in C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Now?

The public float for CCCC is 41.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.83% of that float. The average trading volume for CCCC on January 16, 2024 was 13.79M shares.

CCCC) stock’s latest price update

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s stock price has plunge by -6.08relation to previous closing price of 7.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that From a technical perspective, C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CCCC’s 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a “golden cross” in the trading world.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CCCC’s Market Performance

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has seen a 6.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 190.60% gain in the past month and a 269.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.45% for CCCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.29% for CCCC’s stock, with a 125.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CCCC Trading at 109.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.81%, as shares surge +23.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +356.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw 20.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -50.51, with -33.97 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.