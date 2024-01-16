Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) is $9.05, which is $7.8 above the current market price. The public float for MCRB is 97.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCRB on January 16, 2024 was 5.12M shares.

MCRB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) has increased by 3.75 when compared to last closing price of 1.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-28 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that Seres management will participate at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors and News” section of Seres’ website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archi.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MCRB’s Market Performance

Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has seen a -20.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 18.57% gain in the past month and a -17.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.44% for MCRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for MCRB’s stock, with a -63.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MCRB Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.62%, as shares surge +14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB fell by -20.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2799. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc saw -11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Shaff Eric D., who sale 8,552 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Oct 30. After this action, Shaff Eric D. now owns 115,620 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,545 using the latest closing price.

von Moltke Lisa sale 4,232 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that von Moltke Lisa is holding 9,513 shares at $5,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3443.97 for the present operating margin

-66.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc stands at -3509.50. The total capital return value is set at -138.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.68. Equity return is now at value -538.57, with -41.58 for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,507.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.78. Total debt to assets is 46.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,470.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.