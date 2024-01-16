SentinelOne Inc (S) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, S stock has gone up by 7.01%, with a monthly decline of -0.28% and a quarterly surge of 50.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for SentinelOne Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for S’s stock, with a simple moving average of 43.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for S is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for S is 240.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of S on January 16, 2024 was 6.11M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has jumped by 4.24 compared to previous close of 24.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that SentinelOne has performed reasonably well in a tough macro environment, with sustained above-market top-line growth and improvement on operating losses. The stock has seen a significant rally over the past month to make up for earlier underperformance. I continue to see long-term upside if the company can execute, but question in the prospective return is enough to justify the risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $35 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

S Trading at 18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.88. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Srivatsan Narayanan, who sale 9,338 shares at the price of $23.93 back on Jan 08. After this action, Srivatsan Narayanan now owns 550,142 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $223,458 using the latest closing price.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of SentinelOne Inc, sale 5,547,235 shares at $22.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Insight Holdings Group, LLC is holding 0 shares at $126,255,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -22.09, with -16.34 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, SentinelOne Inc (S) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.