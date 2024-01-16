Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for SEEL is 9.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.90% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of SEEL was 632.90K shares.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.50 in comparison to its previous close of 1.63, however, the company has experienced a 5.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Though psychedelic therapies and related psychedelic stocks have fallen out of favor recently, there’s still tremendous research and insight happening beneath the surface. Even Elon Musk uses ketamine as a depression therapeutic.

SEEL’s Market Performance

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has seen a 5.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.68% gain in the past month and a -74.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.78% for SEEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.62% for SEEL’s stock, with a -93.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SEEL Trading at -46.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.47%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5015. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEEL starting from Mehra Raj, who purchase 75,757 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mehra Raj now owns 185,142 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $99,999 using the latest closing price.

Golembiewski Michael Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer of Seelos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 83,000 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Golembiewski Michael Joseph is holding 86,450 shares at $100,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01. Equity return is now at value -584.20, with -218.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.