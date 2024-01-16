SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.41x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LAES currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of LAES was 3.47M shares.

LAES) stock’s latest price update

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES)’s stock price has decreased by -28.71 compared to its previous closing price of 3.17. However, the company has seen a 67.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that Schedules Conference Call for Wednesday, September 13, at 9:00am ET (3:00 pm CET) Schedules Conference Call for Wednesday, September 13, at 9:00am ET (3:00 pm CET)

LAES’s Market Performance

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has experienced a 67.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 128.28% rise in the past month, and a 55.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.92% for LAES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 68.14% for LAES’s stock, with a -62.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAES Trading at 80.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.61%, as shares surge +115.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAES rose by +67.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.40. In addition, SEALSQ Corp saw 76.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.