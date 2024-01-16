Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.29 compared to its previous closing price of 37.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) stood at $38.39, denoting a +0.66% change from the preceding trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) is above average at 32.02x. The 36-month beta value for SE is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SE is $56.47, which is $20.58 above than the current price. The public float for SE is 510.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume of SE on January 16, 2024 was 8.71M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

SE stock saw a decrease of -5.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for Sea Ltd ADR (SE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.72% for SE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.03% for the last 200 days.

SE Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.99. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw -11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value 12.13, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.99. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.