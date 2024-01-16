Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT)’s stock price has soared by 11.94 in relation to previous closing price of 7.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 66.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways, today announced its participation in the upcoming 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference being held in New York. David Happel, Chief Executive Officer, and Eduardo Bruno Martins, M.D., D.Phil., Chief Medical Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGMT is 11.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.58% of that float. The average trading volume for SGMT on January 16, 2024 was 134.39K shares.

SGMT’s Market Performance

The stock of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has seen a 66.39% increase in the past week, with a 65.35% rise in the past month, and a 36.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.04% for SGMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.27% for SGMT’s stock, with a -6.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGMT Trading at 82.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.64%, as shares surge +44.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT rose by +66.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc saw 47.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from Happel David, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Dec 07. After this action, Happel David now owns 627,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, valued at $6,560 using the latest closing price.

Happel David, the President & CEO of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, purchase 590 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Happel David is holding 590 shares at $1,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMT

The total capital return value is set at -73.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.33.

Based on Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.