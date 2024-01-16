Roku Inc (ROKU) Stock Observes 15.81% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Roku Inc (ROKU) has seen a -8.13% decrease in the past week, with a -15.11% drop in the past month, and a 30.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for ROKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.91% for ROKU’s stock, with a 15.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ROKU is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ROKU is $89.71, which is $3.39 above than the current price. The public float for ROKU is 124.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.83% of that float. The average trading volume of ROKU on January 16, 2024 was 7.18M shares.

ROKU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has jumped by 0.31 compared to previous close of 86.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-16 that Roku sold $471 million worth of streaming sticks, set-top boxes, and smart TVs over the past year. That’s dwarfed by what Roku considers its primary product.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $85 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ROKU Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -15.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.94. In addition, Roku Inc saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Wood Anthony J., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $90.50 back on Jan 10. After this action, Wood Anthony J. now owns 0 shares of Roku Inc, valued at $2,262,500 using the latest closing price.

Banks Matthew C., the VP, Corp Controller & CAO of Roku Inc, sale 205 shares at $90.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Banks Matthew C. is holding 4,126 shares at $18,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -34.16, with -20.24 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Roku Inc (ROKU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.