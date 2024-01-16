RiskOn International Inc (ROI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for ROI is 2.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 58.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROI on January 16, 2024 was 6.50M shares.

ROI) stock’s latest price update

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a -20.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that RiskOn International (NASDAQ: ROI ) stock is on the rise Wednesday as investors in the gaming platform company react to insider buying. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Milton C.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ROI’s Market Performance

RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has experienced a -20.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.58% rise in the past month, and a -79.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 47.26% for ROI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.57% for ROI stock, with a simple moving average of -86.46% for the last 200 days.

ROI Trading at -52.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 47.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.07%, as shares sank -9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI fell by -20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2192. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -54.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 103,525 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Dec 11. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 139,000 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $16,088 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 7,000 shares at $158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROI

The total capital return value is set at -308.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -723.19. Equity return is now at value -372.43, with -153.77 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -32.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.