Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.39 in relation to its previous close of 13.09. However, the company has experienced a -20.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that If Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell really does reduce interest rates, then forward-looking investors ought to consider blockchain stocks. True, you can always go for the individual cryptocurrencies.

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is 4.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) is $19.77, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 185.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.54% of that float. On January 16, 2024, RIOT’s average trading volume was 29.62M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT stock saw a decrease of -20.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.60% and a quarterly a decrease of 27.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.03% for Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.97% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RIOT Trading at -13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.99%, as shares sank -23.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -20.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.89. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc saw -24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Jackman William Richard, who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $15.68 back on Dec 08. After this action, Jackman William Richard now owns 947,557 shares of Riot Platforms Inc, valued at $893,669 using the latest closing price.

Marleau Hubert, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc, sale 51,165 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Marleau Hubert is holding 27,860 shares at $628,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -21.55, with -19.56 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.