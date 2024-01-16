Redfin Corp (RDFN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RDFN is also noteworthy at 2.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RDFN is $8.04, which is -$0.16 below than the current price. The public float for RDFN is 110.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.81% of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on January 16, 2024 was 5.95M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has plunge by -5.14relation to previous closing price of 8.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-14 that The S&P 500 is closing in on a new all-time high. Several pandemic winners are still trading down substantially from their peaks.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN’s stock has fallen by -19.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.55% and a quarterly rise of 39.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.05% for Redfin Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.40% for RDFN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RDFN Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -18.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, Redfin Corp saw -20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Nielsen Christopher John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $9.88 back on Dec 15. After this action, Nielsen Christopher John now owns 404,345 shares of Redfin Corp, valued at $98,836 using the latest closing price.

Frey Bridget, the Chief Technology Officer of Redfin Corp, sale 25,915 shares at $9.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Frey Bridget is holding 409,188 shares at $244,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corp stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -175.07, with -10.64 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corp (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Redfin Corp (RDFN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.