Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) has decreased by -0.80 when compared to last closing price of 11.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-15 that Catalyst buys appealing medicines or pharmaceutical assets and gets them out the door. Recursion uses AI and vast biomedical data to discover and exploit leads for new drugs.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RXRX is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RXRX is 151.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.39% of that float. The average trading volume of RXRX on January 16, 2024 was 4.97M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX’s stock has seen a -6.45% decrease for the week, with a 50.00% rise in the past month and a 76.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.60% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.79% for RXRX’s stock, with a 36.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RXRX Trading at 36.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares surge +33.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Li Dean Y, who sale 29,000 shares at the price of $13.66 back on Jan 09. After this action, Li Dean Y now owns 421,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $396,214 using the latest closing price.

Borgeson Blake, the Director of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 20,054 shares at $13.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Borgeson Blake is holding 7,344,418 shares at $273,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -70.84, with -47.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.