Real-Time Update: Stem Inc (STEM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Stem Inc (STEM) has seen a -17.21% decrease in the past week, with a -15.37% drop in the past month, and a -20.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.60% for STEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.67% for STEM’s stock, with a -34.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stem Inc (NYSE: STEM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STEM is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for STEM is 144.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STEM on January 16, 2024 was 4.38M shares.

STEM) stock’s latest price update

Stem Inc (NYSE: STEM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.42 compared to its previous closing price of 3.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Stem’s Q3 results were mixed, with adjustments to historic hardware sales and a decrease in revenue guidance for 2023. We like the sector but were expecting a higher growth rate in H2, supported by software sales. Looking ahead, we lower sales and margin estimates, and as a consequence, we reduce our target price.

STEM Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEM fell by -16.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Stem Inc saw -21.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEM starting from Tappin Matthew, who sale 5,207 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Jan 03. After this action, Tappin Matthew now owns 9,111 shares of Stem Inc, valued at $18,537 using the latest closing price.

Carlson Michael James, the Chief Operating Officer of Stem Inc, sale 1,822 shares at $4.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Carlson Michael James is holding 4,267 shares at $7,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.48 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stem Inc stands at -34.18. The total capital return value is set at -11.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.55. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Stem Inc (STEM), the company’s capital structure generated 98.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stem Inc (STEM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.