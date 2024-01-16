Real-Time Update: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, ARDX stock has gone up by 46.59%, with a monthly gain of 72.00% and a quarterly surge of 174.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.94% for Ardelyx Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.96% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 109.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) is $12.36, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 223.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on January 16, 2024 was 7.31M shares.

The stock of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has increased by 3.56 when compared to last closing price of 8.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 46.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that Investors tend to be attracted to stocks that trade at a cheap price due to the fact that they offer the possibility of great returns for not a large amount of capital invested. Small-cap companies typically trade at a lower price compared to larger companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 70.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.38%, as shares surge +64.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +46.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw 45.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Jan 08. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 286,596 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $199,200 using the latest closing price.

Renz Justin A, the Chief Financial Officer of Ardelyx Inc, sale 225,000 shares at $6.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Renz Justin A is holding 182,426 shares at $1,430,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -12.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.