QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) has jumped by 18.30 compared to previous close of 2.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 56.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that TIMB, AKYA, DRTS, TRUP and QSG have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 8, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) is 36.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QSG is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QSG is 38.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On January 16, 2024, QSG’s average trading volume was 136.75K shares.

QSG’s Market Performance

The stock of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has seen a 56.80% increase in the past week, with a 28.64% rise in the past month, and a 25.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.17% for QSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.08% for QSG’s stock, with a -58.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSG stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for QSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSG in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

QSG Trading at 28.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.13%, as shares surge +29.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG rose by +56.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.80. In addition, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR saw 69.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.69 for the present operating margin

+87.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR stands at -3.52. The total capital return value is set at -113.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.32. Equity return is now at value 126.73, with 5.83 for asset returns.

Based on QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 7.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.19 and the total asset turnover is 3.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.