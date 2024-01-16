PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) has increased by 28.96 when compared to last closing price of 2.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that Ever wonder what signals to look for in the stock market today? Let’s talk about insider buying – a goldmine of clues that could lead you to the next prospect to add to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PCT is 126.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCT on January 16, 2024 was 4.02M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen a -0.80% decrease in the past week, with a -36.97% drop in the past month, and a -36.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.84% for PCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.39% for PCT’s stock, with a -54.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PCT Trading at -21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares sank -40.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc saw -23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Somma Lawrence C, who purchase 12,510 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 16. After this action, Somma Lawrence C now owns 420,371 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc, valued at $49,965 using the latest closing price.

BOUCK STEVEN F, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that BOUCK STEVEN F is holding 41,640 shares at $31,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

The total capital return value is set at -11.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.33. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -8.92 for asset returns.

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.