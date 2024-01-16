Porch Group Inc (PRCH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRCH is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRCH is 75.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.45% of that float. On January 16, 2024, PRCH’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

The stock price of Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) has plunged by -13.45 when compared to previous closing price of 2.64, but the company has seen a -29.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that Does Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

PRCH’s Market Performance

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has seen a -29.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.39% decline in the past month and a 257.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.30% for PRCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.71% for PRCH stock, with a simple moving average of 75.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PRCH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRCH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $2 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PRCH Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +310.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCH fell by -30.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Porch Group Inc saw -25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCH starting from Velasquez Camilla, who purchase 1,969 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Dec 15. After this action, Velasquez Camilla now owns 45,218 shares of Porch Group Inc, valued at $4,982 using the latest closing price.

Lam Rachel, the Director of Porch Group Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Lam Rachel is holding 133,775 shares at $2,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.30 for the present operating margin

+61.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Porch Group Inc stands at -56.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.43. Equity return is now at value -428.30, with -16.37 for asset returns.

Based on Porch Group Inc (PRCH), the company’s capital structure generated 562.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.90. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.