Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY): A Technical Analysis

The public float for PSNY is 467.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSNY on January 16, 2024 was 2.75M shares.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.70 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that Shares of Polestar (NASDAQ: PSNY ) are down by about 8% after the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) company reported weaker than expected 2023 deliveries. During the fourth quarter, Polestar delivered 12,800 vehicles, bringing its full-year 2023 deliveries to 54,600 vehicles, up by 6% year-over-year.

PSNY’s Market Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has seen a -19.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.32% decline in the past month and a -40.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.56% for PSNY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -46.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PSNY Trading at -23.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -27.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -19.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2250. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR saw -25.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -660.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.