POET Technologies Inc (POET) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of POET Technologies Inc (POET) has gone up by 34.78% for the week, with a 56.84% rise in the past month and a -58.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.77% for POET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.52% for POET’s stock, with a -61.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POET is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for POET is 40.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On January 16, 2024, POET’s average trading volume was 147.77K shares.

POET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) has increased by 22.77 when compared to last closing price of 1.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-12-06 that TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; Nasdaq: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center, tele-communication and artificial intelligence markets, today announced the Company will participate at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, which is being held as a virtual event. Executive management is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. ET and will be available to meet virtually with registered participants throughout the day.

POET Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +52.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POET rose by +34.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9039. In addition, POET Technologies Inc saw 32.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3565.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for POET Technologies Inc stands at -3805.84. The total capital return value is set at -107.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -115.19. Equity return is now at value -193.93, with -163.54 for asset returns.

Based on POET Technologies Inc (POET), the company’s capital structure generated 2.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.38. Total debt to assets is 1.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 71.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of POET Technologies Inc (POET) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.