Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG)’s stock price has decreased by -7.53 compared to its previous closing price of 3.72. However, the company has seen a -19.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-13 that Renewable energy stocks had a rough year in 2023. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ: ICLN ), which holds some 135 different clean energy public companies, fell more than 20% in 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PLUG is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLUG is $7.82, which is $4.38 above than the current price. The public float for PLUG is 539.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.94% of that float. The average trading volume of PLUG on January 16, 2024 was 35.74M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG’s stock has seen a -19.06% decrease for the week, with a -12.47% drop in the past month and a -53.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for Plug Power Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.05% for PLUG stock, with a simple moving average of -56.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PLUG Trading at -23.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares sank -20.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG fell by -19.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Plug Power Inc saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLUG starting from Crespo Jose Luis, who sale 31,958 shares at the price of $7.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, Crespo Jose Luis now owns 250,609 shares of Plug Power Inc, valued at $230,098 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -24.57, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.