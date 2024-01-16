Phunware Inc (PHUN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN)’s stock price has increased by 202.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.08. However, the company has seen a 204.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN ) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite a lack of news from the integrated software platform company. There are no new press releases that explain why PHUN stock is rallying today.

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHUN is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHUN is $0.78, which is $0.55 above the current price. The public float for PHUN is 171.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHUN on January 16, 2024 was 4.01M shares.

PHUN’s Market Performance

PHUN stock saw an increase of 204.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 219.61% and a quarterly increase of 34.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.90% for Phunware Inc (PHUN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 191.83% for PHUN stock, with a simple moving average of -34.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHUN Trading at 104.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +106.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN rose by +113.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0829. In addition, Phunware Inc saw 180.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Manlunas Eric, who sale 25,188 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, Manlunas Eric now owns 50,000 shares of Phunware Inc, valued at $7,488 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -206.72, with -84.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phunware Inc (PHUN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.