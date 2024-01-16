PG&E Corp. (PCG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) is 19.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCG is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PG&E Corp. (PCG) is $19.43, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for PCG is 2.01B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On January 16, 2024, PCG’s average trading volume was 17.71M shares.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.34 in relation to its previous close of 17.57. However, the company has experienced a -2.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechXplore reported 2024-01-08 that Bay Area rooftop-solar businesses are reeling from a statewide change that gutted compensation for homeowners returning surplus power to the electrical grid, causing applications for new solar to plunge to a 10-year low and leading to layoffs in an industry that had expected to lead the vanguard toward more sustainable, environmentally friendly energy use.

PCG’s Market Performance

PCG’s stock has fallen by -2.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly rise of 9.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for PG&E Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for PCG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $16 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PCG Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.80. In addition, PG&E Corp. saw -2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from Campbell Cheryl F., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.90 back on Sep 12. After this action, Campbell Cheryl F. now owns 54,153 shares of PG&E Corp., valued at $169,000 using the latest closing price.

Burke Carolyn Jeanne, the EVP Finance of PG&E Corp., purchase 156 shares at $15.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Burke Carolyn Jeanne is holding 25,072 shares at $2,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.37 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PG&E Corp. stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75. Equity return is now at value 7.98, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on PG&E Corp. (PCG), the company’s capital structure generated 234.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PG&E Corp. (PCG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.