Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) is $1.37, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for CATX is 202.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CATX on January 16, 2024 was 795.54K shares.

CATX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) has dropped by -18.26 compared to previous close of 0.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that SEATTLE, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), today announced that Thijs Spoor, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT. Management will also participate at investor conferences alongside the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

CATX’s Market Performance

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has experienced a -20.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 73.30% rise in the past month, and a 74.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.72% for CATX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.73% for CATX’s stock, with a 2.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CATX Trading at 41.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares surge +69.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CATX fell by -20.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4583. In addition, Perspective Therapeutics Inc saw 16.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CATX starting from Williamson Robert F III, who purchase 3,663 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Dec 21. After this action, Williamson Robert F III now owns 3,663 shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,203 using the latest closing price.

Puhlmann Markus, the Chief Medical Officer of Perspective Therapeutics Inc, purchase 400,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Puhlmann Markus is holding 1,095,425 shares at $137,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.47 for the present operating margin

+42.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perspective Therapeutics Inc stands at -67.36. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.23. Equity return is now at value -29.53, with -27.07 for asset returns.

Based on Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.85. Total debt to assets is 0.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.