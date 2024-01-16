Permian Resources Corp (PR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.91 in relation to its previous close of 13.24. However, the company has experienced a -0.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-19 that Shares of Permian Resources Corp. PR, +0.90% shed 1.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Texas-based oil and gas company announced a public offering of 39.4 million shares by selling stockholders. The offering represents 5.1% of the total shares outstanding.

Is It Worth Investing in Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Right Now?

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PR is 4.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PR is 403.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PR on January 16, 2024 was 9.13M shares.

PR’s Market Performance

The stock of Permian Resources Corp (PR) has seen a -0.96% decrease in the past week, with a 6.03% rise in the past month, and a -4.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for PR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.63% for PR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PR Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Permian Resources Corp saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from Oliphint Guy M, who sale 8,975 shares at the price of $13.68 back on Jan 03. After this action, Oliphint Guy M now owns 92,638 shares of Permian Resources Corp, valued at $122,813 using the latest closing price.

NGP XI US Holdings, L.P., the 10% Owner of Permian Resources Corp, sale 26,276,276 shares at $12.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. is holding 0 shares at $339,752,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.15 for the present operating margin

+58.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corp stands at +24.17. The total capital return value is set at 19.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.83. Equity return is now at value 9.38, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Based on Permian Resources Corp (PR), the company’s capital structure generated 75.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.97. Total debt to assets is 26.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Permian Resources Corp (PR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.