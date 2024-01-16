PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF)’s stock price has plunge by 2.39relation to previous closing price of 42.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Following a careful analysis of the Zacks Oil and Gas – Refining & Marketing industry, we advise focusing on companies like MUSA, PBF, CVI and DK.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Right Now?

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBF is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PBF is $50.08, which is $6.2 above the current price. The public float for PBF is 107.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBF on January 16, 2024 was 2.08M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF’s stock has seen a 4.79% increase for the week, with a 6.83% rise in the past month and a -5.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for PBF Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for PBF’s stock, with a 0.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PBF Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.75. In addition, PBF Energy Inc saw -0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Canty Trecia M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $46.69 back on Dec 19. After this action, Canty Trecia M now owns 89,587 shares of PBF Energy Inc, valued at $466,863 using the latest closing price.

Fedena James E., the Senior Vice President of PBF Energy Inc, sale 63,688 shares at $55.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Fedena James E. is holding 80,859 shares at $3,508,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 55.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.58. Equity return is now at value 51.69, with 20.19 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 53.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.89. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.