Paramount Global (PARA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has decreased by -0.15 when compared to last closing price of 13.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that The rosy, demand-rich period of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and media stocks haven’t been faring well as of late. The sheer number of streaming services results in a dizzying array of things to watch.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.

The public float for PARA is 576.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PARA on January 16, 2024 was 15.87M shares.

PARA’s Market Performance

The stock of Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a -9.01% decrease in the past week, with a -12.70% drop in the past month, and a 13.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for PARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.04% for PARA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $11 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PARA Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, Paramount Global saw -9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -6.58, with -2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.