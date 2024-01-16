Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Stock Records -6.58% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has gone up by 4.88% for the week, with a -4.23% drop in the past month and a -6.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 259.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The public float for PLTR is 1.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on January 16, 2024 was 58.67M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.48relation to previous closing price of 16.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-15 that There are multiple ways to invest in AI. AI-related opportunities in both hardware and software promise upside potential for several stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PLTR Trading at -7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.13. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Palantir Technologies Inc., who sale 19,700 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Jan 10. After this action, Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 5,365,794 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $25,393 using the latest closing price.

Palantir Technologies Inc., the 10% Owner of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 28,353 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding 5,385,494 shares at $39,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.